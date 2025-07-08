Wakatobi's superruime duikboten

Take a Ride on Wakatobi dive resort’s iconic dive boats

Een duiker verkent de populaire duiklocatie Wakatobi, Zoo, op een korte boottocht vanaf de steiger van het resort.

Most dive and snorkeling trips begin with a boat ride. It’s true at most destinations around the world, including Wakatobi Resort. Yes, there is the House Reef, which is one of the most acclaimed shore dives in the world. But to discover the full scope of the resort’s marine preserve, you’ll have to get aboard something that floats. We’d like to introduce you to the Wakatobi fleet and share some of the reasons why many divers feel they are the ideal boats for comfort, personal attention, and diving enjoyment.

Maak kennis met de vloot

Wakatobi Resort beschikt over een vloot van negen speciale duik-/snorkelboten. Hier ziet u vier vlotjes naar de steiger van het resort gaan, zich voorbereidend op hun vertrek in de ochtend.

Wakatobi duikresort exploiteert een vloot van negen speciale duik-/snorkelboten, allemaal ongeveer 20 meter lang, met een breedte van 67 meter. Omdat ze allemaal met de hand zijn gebouwd door ambachtelijke ambachtslieden, zijn er geen twee identiek, maar ze volgen ze allemaal een soortgelijk ontwerp en indeling. Hoewel ze een traditioneel ontwerp hebben, zijn ze allemaal uitgerust met moderne veiligheids- en navigatieapparatuur, zoals zuurstof, GPS en marifoons.

One of the most important common features of Wakatobi’s boats is the full-length roofs. Sun protection is a vital but too-often overlooked aspect of diving and snorkeling activities in the tropics. The cooling effects of water and wind may keep passengers from noticing the full impact of sun exposure, but it doesn’t take long to develop debilitating sunburn or dehydration. That’s why Wakatobi’s boats are covered from bow to stern, and don’t require passengers to slather sunscreen or don cover-ups just to keep from burning. And for those who want to catch some rays, there is a roomy open section for relaxing on the bow.

” I’ve done a lot of boat diving and know how uncomfortable it can be when there are 12 or 14 people on a smaller boat trying to gear up with no elbow room. I fell in love with Wakatobi’s boats. They’re open, spacious, and super comfortable.” ~ Guest Mitchell Bennett

Another design feature that guests on Wakatobi’s boats really appreciate is the location of the bathroom, or what nautical types call “the head.” Aboard many boats, a trip to the head involves negotiating a ladder down into a forward cabin, then entering a confined space to take care of necessities while the boat bounces over the waves. Wakatobi’s dive boats place a spacious head complete with a full hot water shower in the more stable stern area, and at deck level.

Persoonlijke ruimtes

The long profiles of Wakatobi’s boats allow for ample bench seating and plenty of elbow room for gearing up and moving around. In theory, each boat could comfortably accommodate a large number of divers, but bulk capacity is not Wakatobi’s style. For example, the resort’s largest boat takes a maximum of 16 divers, while their slightly smaller boats run with a maximum complement of 12 guests.

Bij Wakatobi-duikboten draait het om ruimte en comfort. Ze zijn elk ongeveer 20 meter lang en hebben een breedte van 67 meter, zodat de gasten veel bewegingsruimte hebben. Naast dat ze zeer stabiel op het water staan, zijn ze voorzien van een dak over de volledige lengte, waardoor ze voldoende beschutting tegen de zon bieden.

Items zoals gezicht maskers, vinnen, booties, and other personal items are stowed in individually-numbered storage baskets beneath the gunwale benches. Each guest is assigned a numbered basket when they first check in with the dive center, and those baskets are then transferred to and from boats by the dive staff throughout the guest’s stay.

Een speciale cameratafel en een spoelstation bevinden zich aan de achterkant van de boot, terwijl de toegang naar en uit het water plaatsvindt via brede toegangsdeuren aan beide zijden van de boot. Deze openingen bevinden zich halverwege tussen de cameratafel en de voorste zitbanken, waardoor fotografen de ruimte hebben om hun uitrusting te monteren zonder andere duikers en snorkelaars in de weg te zitten die het water in of uit gaan.



“The side entry points on Wakatobi boats is a real plus. They make it very easy to get in and out of the water, and you’re not exposed to any engine exhaust, which makes it a lot more comfortable than most dive boats I’ve been on during my travels.”~ Gast Ken Glaser

Water entry is more of a step off than a giant stride, with a foot and a half drop to the water. Divers needing an easier entry for reasons such as lower back issues can simply sit and allow the deck crew to help them in and out of their gear. Getting back into the boats is also easy, as there’s a very sturdy ladder with easy-to-use handles. An additional benefit of the side entry points is the separation from the boat’s engine exhaust, which is far away in the stern.

Prive-zaken

Wakatobi VII, een speciale privéduik-/snorkelboot, beschikt over een super ruim overdekt dek met een schaduwrijke eethoek, een keukenstation, een kleedkamer met badkamer en douche, een aantal ligstoelen op het voordek en een volledig open dek op het dak voor sightseeing of sterrenkijken in de avond.

De Wakatobi-vloot bestaat uit twee schepen die speciaal zijn gebouwd om privécharters te huisvesten en individuen of kleine groepen een echt persoonlijke duikervaring te bieden. In plaats van de zitbanken over de volledige lengte die op de andere boten van het resort te vinden zijn, omvat het ruime overdekte dek een schaduwrijk eetgedeelte, ligstoelen aan de voorzijde, een keukenstation en een kleedkamer met een complete badkamer en douche. Een bijzonder kenmerk is een bovendek, dat gebruikt kan worden voor sightseeing, zonnen of genieten van een diner onder de sterrenhemel. Meer over privéboten >hier.

Lokale praktische zaken

Je vraagt ​​je misschien af ​​waarom een ​​vooraanstaand duik- en snorkelresort als Wakatobi een vloot van ogenschijnlijk traditionele Indonesische veerboten zou exploiteren. Waar zijn de gestroomlijnde glasvezellanceringen uitgerust met een paar krachtige turbodiesels en glimmende metalen rails?

Wakatobi VI pulling up to the resort’s jetty.

Er zijn veel redenen waarom ze de traditionele route zijn gegaan, te beginnen met hun toewijding aan duurzaamheid en gemeenschapsbeheer. Als onderdeel van de Wakatobi-missie om economisch voordeel voor de lokale gemeenschap te genereren, in plaats van fabrieksgebouwde duikboten te importeren, gaven ze lokale botenbouwers de opdracht om onze iconische boten te maken.

Lokaal bouwen zorgde er niet alleen voor dat de inkomsten binnen de gemeenschap bleven, het leverde ook enkele voordelen voor het milieu op. De keuze voor duurzaam hout in plaats van glasvezelharsen verminderde de uitstoot die gepaard gaat met bouwen, terwijl bouwen dicht bij huis ook de ecologische voetafdruk verkleinde die ontstaat door het importeren van boten van verre locaties.

Naast de ‘feel good’-aspecten van lokaal bouwen, zijn er tal van praktische redenen achter de keuzes van Wakatobi. De eerste is betrouwbaarheid. Omdat de boten door lokale vakmensen worden gebouwd, kunnen reparaties snel en gemakkelijk worden uitgevoerd. U hoeft niet te wachten tot een eigen onderdeel wordt ingevlogen vanuit een fabriek duizenden kilometers verderop. Als gevolg hiervan worden mechanische problemen en onderhoud sneller door hun team afgehandeld.

And then there’s efficiency. The long and relatively lean shape of their dive boats allows them to be powered by a single engine, consuming far less fuel, and creating fewer emissions than high-speed, turbo-diesel launches. The resort’s boats ease along at speeds in the 17km/11mph range, which is plenty fast enough for our style of diving. At Wakatobi, most sites are typically just ten to 30 minutes away, and even our most distant sites are reached in less than an hour.

Dit brengt ons bij het derde voordeel van hun traditionele ontwerpen: comfort. Bij de ontspannen snelheden waarmee onze boten varen, is er geen sprake van bonzen of slingeren, en wordt het motorgeluid gereduceerd tot een laag gebrom dat normale gesprekken mogelijk maakt. De rompontwerpen zijn uiterst stabiel, zowel onderweg als in rust op een ligplaats. Passagiers kunnen ontspannen op weg naar de locatie en zich verplaatsen zonder de leuningen vast te hoeven houden om hun evenwicht te bewaren. En hoewel ze zelden ruw water tegenkomen, zorgen de scherpe boeg en steile profielen van de Wakatobi-boten ervoor dat ze met een gemakkelijke beweging door hakken en golven kunnen snijden.

Het menselijke element

One of Wakatobi’s ever smiling dive boat crews.

One of the most important and valued features of the Wakatobi dive boats isn’t a physical element, it is the human element. Our boat crews and dive staff take great pride in providing the highest level of personal service and attention. It begins even before guests step aboard. The dive staff handles all equipment transfers to and from the boat and set up your gear. If you’d prefer to set up your own gear, that’s fine, and we’re there to assist if required.

Het hele duikteam is uitstekend. Na de briefings had ik het gevoel dat ik bijna zelf door de sites kon navigeren, zo grondig en persoonlijk zijn de beschrijvingen.”- Joe Bennett

Prior to each dive, Wakatobi’s guides not only provide a thorough briefing on what to expect, but also discuss expectations with each guest, and tailor the dive accordingly. In the water, our dive guides are experts at providing just the right level of attention, whether it’s being there to assist less experienced divers, allowing more accomplished divers to set the pace, or serving as expert critter spotters. Equal attention is provided to snorkelers, who often accompany divers to the many sites in Wakatobi’s marine preserve that have extensive shallow reefs.

Comfort and personal attention are the forefront of Wakatobi’s service ethos, including your dive boat experiences, so your vacation memories are all the grander.

After each dive, guests are presented with a cooling, mint-scented towel and offered snacks and beverage. Wakatobi’s chefs will also accommodate dietary requirements or wishes on the boats; guests need just ask and they’ll make sure it’s there before the boat leaves the jetty. It is touches like this that make time on a Wakatobi boat more than just a surface interval or a necessary prelude to the in-water experience. In fact, many guests consider the relaxing time spent cruising to and from dive sites to be a thoroughly enjoyable part of the overall resort experience.

If you haven’t yet experienced how enjoyable a dive boat really can be, go to wakatobi.com, boek uw bezoek en stap aan boord.