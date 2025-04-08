Tijdschriftabonnementen
7 REDENEN WAAROM WAKATOBI EEN FANFAVORIET IS

Wakatobi Dive Resort|Wakatobi-koraalrif|Wakatobi House Reef|Duiker met gigantische rifkogelvissen.|Duikers op de duikplaats Blade.|Blauwgevlekte pijlstaartrog||Wakatobi blijft een regionale leider op het gebied van natuurbehoud en milieubescherming.|De zonsondergang bekijken vanaf Wakatobi's Jetty
|||Diver with giant reef puffer fish. |Divers on the dive site called Blade at Wakatobi.|Blue-spotted stingray|||Watching the sun set from Wakatobi's Jetty.

Wakatobi Resort is one of the world's most celebrated diving and snorkeling destinations. Guests from around the world are making plans to visit this remote island paradise, and the resort staff is now ready for their arrival.

Over the years, many visitors have called Wakatobi a “dream destination,” but what exactly is it that keeps the resort at the top of so many divers’ list of favourites? Here are just some of the reasons. 

REMOTE BUT ACCESSIBLE

Wakatobi sits on a small island in a remote corner of Indonesia in Southeast Sulawesi.
Wakatobi sits on a small island in a remote corner of Indonesia in Southeast Sulawesi. But unlike many out-of-the-way destinations, getting to the resort won't require a string of puddle jumpers, inter-island ferries and taxi rides. Instead, arriving guests are met by the concierge staff at the Bali Airport, and from that moment they take care of everything, from the heavy lifting to coordinating transfers and scheduling overnight layovers. This allows guests to rest and refresh prior to boarding a direct mid-morning charter flight to Wakatobi's private airstrip. On arrival, you can relax over lunch and plan an afternoon dive, knowing that your bags have been delivered to your bungalow or villa, and your scuba gear moved to the dive center and made ready for use. 

THE SHORE WITH MORE

Wakatobi's huisrif has earned a reputation as one of the world's very best shore dives. Divers and snorkellers can explore this vast and diverse site for days, making new discoveries with each immersion. From the beach, an expansive area of grass beds and coral heads hold numerous small treasures awaiting discoveries. Eighty meters from shore, a shallow, coral-encrusted shelf transitions into a steep slope and wall that plummets beyond the range of scuba.  The House Reef wall along the north and south of the resort jetty is covered with a dense coat of hard and soft corals, sea fans, sponges, and tunicates, with overhangs that create resting places for resident turtles, lobsters and other crustaceans while many varieties of schooling fish swim nearby and out toward the blue. 

Divers defending the wall below the end of the resort's Jetty at Wakatobi.
Divers defending the wall below the end of the resort's Jetty.

Entry to the House Reef is easy, as divers and snorkellers can make the short swim from shore or descend the stairs at the jetty. The jetty’s pilings attract shoaling fish, and clustered nearby are dozens of anemones populated with iconic clownfish. In addition, the site is available to divers and snorkellers day and night, and on request Wakatobi “taxi boats” will ferry guests to more distant portions of the House Reef so they can leisurely make their way back to the jetty.

AN UNDERWATER ZOO

Giant Star pufferfish (Arothron Stellatus) can grow to 1m in length. Wakatobi, SE Sulawesi, Indonesia
Giant Star pufferfish (Arothron Stellatus) can grow to 1m in length. Wakatobi, SE Sulawesi, Indonesia

The private marine preserve created and supported by Wakatobi Resort is home to some of the most pristine and biodiverse coral reefs on earth. Each of the more than 40 sites visited by the resort’s dive boats is spectacular in its own way, but some are especially enjoyed by staff and divers alike. Among these is De dierentuin. Just a quick boat ride from the resort, this site is one of the fishiest places in central Indonesia. Close to shore, a patch reef within a sand-bottom bay provides shelter for a wealth of interesting marine life. A leisurely look among the corals will expose frogfish, ghost pipefish and leaf scorpionfish hiding in plain sight. Closer scrutiny may reveal smaller prizes such as hairy squat lobster, while a survey of the bottom will yield bizarre burrowers such as the stargazer and the alien-like mantis shrimp. Large schools of goatfish, sweetlips, and fusilier meander about. Mushroom anemones at The Zoo are home to their namesake mushroom pipefish, which is a small white pipefish with a triangular head that gives it the appearance of a small underwater python. The Zoo is mainly a hard coral site, but a small ridge extends out of the reef at around 20m with some stunning, large rose corals, colorful soft corals and a steep drop off into deep water.

Twin spot lionfish will come out of their hiding place to hunt for food when the sun goes down.
Twin spot lionfish will come out of their hiding place to hunt for food when the sun goes down.

The Zoo is a favorite site for night dives as well. At dusk, many varieties of colorful fish emerge from the staghorn coral and rubble. Under the cover of full darkness, a new range of nocturnal animals such as hunting cuttlefish, colorful flatworms and many species of lionfish scour the reef, including the elusive Twinspot lionfish. Bobtail squid and octopus are found here, and dive lights will reveal thousands of glowing eyes from the various shrimps and crabs that hang out in just about every crack and crevice.

A TRIP TO THE EDGE

A scuba diver swims next to the Ridgeline shape coral reef at a site called Blade, Wakatobi, Indonesia.
A scuba diver swims next to the Ridgeline shape coral reef at a site called Blade, Wakatobi, Indonesia.

The unique site known as Blade is formed by a row of thin, parallel seamounts that rise from a deeper ridge to within two meters of the surface. When seen in profile, the entire formation resembles the serrated teeth of a giant knife set on edge, hence its name. The individual pinnacles are long but quite narrow. Divers drifting close to the surface can actually view both sides of the formations simultaneously from above. Blade is about as picturesque as it gets, complete with colorful arrays of giant sponges and sea fans that can at times grow to upwards of 2-3m across. 

Red whip corals grow thick on the steep sides of each pinnacle, providing fantastic photo opportunities. Multi-hued crinoids can often be seen perched on the tips of gorgonians, extending their tentacles to catch passing morsels of food. Mild currents allow divers to drift from peak to peak, evoking a sensation of weightless flight. All in all, Blade is an experience not soon forgotten. 

CROWD-PLEASING VAREITY

Wakatobi offers something for all. Divers can spend relaxing hours on shallow reefs and exploring sheltered bays or drop on coral-covered pinnacles that attract large schools of fish. Reefs that begin very close to the surface drop to depths of more than 100 meters, creating opportunities for long multi-level profiles, and providing extended-range divers with new opportunities. 

Blue-spotted stingray
Blue-spotted stingray

Avid divers are pleased to learn that Wakatobi is equally enjoyable for non-diving partners and children at home, as the resort is family friendly and offers a range of water, beach, and land activities. Bungalows can be arranged to accommodate families, and there are one and two-bedroom waterfront villas offering much more space. A nanny program frees up new parents, and Bubblemaker and junior diving programs let youngsters safely experience the underwater world. The same premier reefs that wow divers are equally inviting to snorkellers who are given equal respect as divers and are welcomed aboard boats headed to the many sites with a shallow component. This creates unique opportunities for non-diving members of the family to join in the fun.

DIVING TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE

MG9336 1
In an era when going green is the right thing to do, Wakatobi remains a regional leader in conservation and environmental protection. The resort's award-winning Collaborative Reef Conservation Program was among the first of its kind, creating a new paradigm for sustainable tourism. The resort operates recycling and waste-water mitigation stations, sponsors weekly cleanups that involve up to 100 local people, and works closely with local communities and governments on the issues of waste management. The resort owners have been instrumental in bringing clean solar power to the region.

WARM WELCOMES AND SAVORY SURFACE INTERVALS

Watching the sun set from Wakatobi's Jetty.
Watching the sun set from Wakatobi's Jetty.

Het Wakatobi-team is er trots op een speciale mix van gastvrijheid te bieden die een vijfsterren service-ethiek combineert met de warmte van een familievriend. Een glimlach is overal en geen enkel verzoek is triviaal of vergeten. Een bijzonder hoogtepunt van de Wakatobi-ervaring is de maaltijd. Lekker eten en afgelegen locaties gaan niet altijd samen, maar Wakatobi vormt een spectaculaire en heerlijke uitzondering op deze regel. De directe chartervluchten die gasten naar Wakatobi brengen, voorzien de keukens van het resort ook van een constante aanvoer van het meest verse voedsel en producten uit Bali en de rest van de wereld.

De uitstekende locatie aan het strand van het resortrestaurant zorgt voor een eersteklas dinerervaring in een ontspannen maar toch elegante omgeving, met een menu dat een breed scala aan internationale gerechten omvat, samen met een intrigerende selectie van Indonesische gerechten, allemaal vers bereid door een deskundig culinair team. De chef-koks creëren op verzoek graag gastenfavorieten en kunnen ook rekening houden met een scala aan speciale dieetwensen.

Want to learn more about Wakatobi Resort, or perhaps schedule your own visit to their little piece of paradise? Visit wakatobi.com where you can complete a snelle reisaanvraag or e-mail their team at office@wakatobi.com.

