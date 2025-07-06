Tijdschriftabonnementen
Duikers van Scapa vinden artefacten van HMS Vanguard

Een duiker verlicht de naam Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Een bel en een kanon-gerelateerd artefact van het slagschip HMS uit de Eerste Wereldoorlog Voorhoede have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN). 

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey werd in 2023 uitgevoerd.

HMS Voorhoede was een Dreadnought van 19,560 ton die in 1909 bij Barrow-in-Furness te water werd gelaten en in 1916 in actie kwam in de Slag bij Jutland.

Het slagschip HMS Vanguard ging in 1917 verloren (Royal Navy)
Een groot deel van haar carrière bracht ze door op patrouilles in de Noordzee, maar op 9 juli 1917 werd een reeks magazine explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

Het wrak, dat 34 meter diep ligt, werd pas in 1984 beschermd als oorlogsgraf. Tegen die tijd was het al grondig geborgen op non-ferrometalen. De centrale delen waren opgegraven voor schroot, hoewel andere delen, waaronder de boeg en de achtersteven, intact op de zeebodem lagen.

HMS Voorhoede is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Zesdaags venster

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Huskyan, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Nijlcampagneplaat van Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier Voorhoede.

Na behoud door de Nationaal Museum van de Koninklijke Marine, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Scapa Flow-museum De belangrijkste scheepsbel is te zien in het Dock Museum in Barrow-in-Furness.

HMS Vanguard-bel tentoongesteld in Barrow's Dock Museum
Dreadnoughts van de Royal Navy hadden drie tot vijf klokken aan boord. Naast de hoofdbel van het schip was er waarschijnlijk ook een bel op het achterdek, één in de machinekamer en kleinere voor elk van de schepen en de kajuit.

