De grootste online bron voor duikers
Zoek
Sluit dit zoekvak.

Britse duiker overleden in Griekenland, instructeurs gearresteerd

Volg ons op Google Nieuws
Schrijf je in voor onze wekelijkse nieuwsbrief
Vouliagmeni beach (C Messier)
Vouliagmeni beach (C Messier)

A 25-year-old man from the UK has died after reportedly losing consciousness while scuba diving off Greece's Attica coast near Athens, on the afternoon of 24 November.

Volgens de Spiegel, the unnamed diver was a tourist accompanied by a 46-year-old instructor and his 37-year-old assistant – both of whom it understands from the Griekse kustwacht have since been arrested. They are reported to be facing manslaughter charges.

Emergency services attended the scene and rushed the diver to hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival. A postmortem examination was set to take place at Athens’ School of Medicine's forensic & toxicology laboratory.

The local port authority was reported to have confiscated diving equipment provided by the diving company and to be carrying out initial investigations.

The town of Vouliagmeni lies some 20km south of the capital city on the “Athens Riviera”, and is popular with locals and tourists for its beaches and clear waters. Temperatures in the Aegean Sea remain above 20°C at this time of year.

Ook op Divernet: Visser gooit dode snorkelaar terug in zee, Onverklaarbare hoge CO-niveaus bij sterfgevallen onder Kea-duikers, In de schoot van de zeegoden

Latest Podcast-aflevering van Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Hoe ga je om met vervolgduiken als je laatste duik erg stressvol was vanwege een tekort aan lucht? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ONZE WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Beoordelingen van duikuitrusting Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Reisverslagen Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor reclame binnen onze merken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOLG ONS OP SOCIALE MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al je essentiële spullen. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen. De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of bedoeld als vervanging voor professionele SCUBA-training. Alle content, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie, in deze video is alleen bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt geen training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Hoe ga je om met vervolgduiken als je laatste duik erg stressvol was vanwege een tekort aan lucht?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ONZE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, beoordelingen van duikuitrusting
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, reisverslagen
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor adverteren binnen onze merken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VOLG ONS OP SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al uw essentiële uitrusting. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen.

De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of geïmpliceerd als vervanging voor een professionele SCUBA-training. Alle inhoud, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie, in deze video is uitsluitend bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt de training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur niet.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Terug in het water na een slechte duik? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com Website Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ONZE WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Beoordelingen van duikuitrusting Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Reisverslagen Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor reclame binnen onze merken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOLG ONS OP SOCIALE MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al je essentiële spullen. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen. De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld als vervanging voor professionele SCUBA-training en is ook niet bedoeld als vervanging. Alle content, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie in deze video, is alleen bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt geen training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur. 00:00 Introductie 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specificaties 09:40 Review

Link naar de website van Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ONZE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, beoordelingen van duikuitrusting
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, reisverslagen
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor adverteren binnen onze merken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VOLG ONS OP SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al uw essentiële uitrusting. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen.

De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of geïmpliceerd als vervanging voor een professionele SCUBA-training. Alle inhoud, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie, in deze video is uitsluitend bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt de training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur niet.
00: 00 Inleiding
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Uitpakken
03:51 Specificaties
09:40 recensie

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

Deze week in de podcast: Professionele duikgidsen in de Filipijnen zitten in de problemen na een tip dat sommigen betaling accepteren voor het graveren van namen in koraal, wat ertoe heeft geleid dat de autoriteiten het beloningsbedrag voor informatie over de daders hebben verviervoudigd. LL cool J vertelde onlangs aan de Guardian dat de anamatronische haai in Deep Blue Sea hem bijna had verdronken. En een voormalig marineduiker heeft besloten om als eerste het Engelse kanaal over te zwemmen, op zijn rug. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ONZE WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Duikuitrusting Beoordelingen Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Reisverslagen Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor reclame binnen onze merken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOLG ONS OP SOCIALE MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al je essentiële spullen. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen. De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of bedoeld als vervanging voor professionele SCUBA-training. Alle content, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie, in deze video is alleen bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt geen training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur.

Deze week in de podcast: Professionele duikgidsen in de Filipijnen zitten in de problemen na een tip dat sommigen betaling accepteren voor het graveren van namen in koraal, wat ertoe heeft geleid dat de autoriteiten het beloningsbedrag voor informatie over de daders hebben verviervoudigd. LL cool J vertelde onlangs aan de Guardian dat de anamatronische haai in Deep Blue Sea hem bijna had verdronken. En een voormalig marineduiker heeft besloten om als eerste het Engelse kanaal over te zwemmen, op zijn rug.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ONZE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, beoordelingen van duikuitrusting
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, reisverslagen
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor adverteren binnen onze merken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VOLG ONS OP SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al uw essentiële uitrusting. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen.

De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of geïmpliceerd als vervanging voor een professionele SCUBA-training. Alle inhoud, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie, in deze video is uitsluitend bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt de training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur niet.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Gidsen werden betaald om koraal te graffitiën #scuba #nieuws #podcast

Abonneren

LATEN WE CONTACT HOUDEN!

Ontvang een wekelijks overzicht van al het nieuws en artikelen van Divernet Duikmasker
We spammen niet! Lees onze Privacybeleid voor meer info.

Abonneren
Melden van
gast

0 Heb je vragen? Stel ze hier.
Meest Gestemd
Nieuwste Oudste
Inline feedbacks
Bekijk alle reacties
recente commentaar
Rafael Nieuwe Setya h: Hoe je een duikfles correct vervoert
Eugene: Vier duikers sterven nadat ze in een pijp zijn gezogen
Daniël Pyr: Heeft u last van uw oren tijdens het duiken? Dit kan het probleem zijn.
Steve Farrar: De zwarte vloot van Ben Franklin
Bud verkoopt: Spookschepen van de Grote Meren, deel 2
Laatste nieuws
Britse duiker overleden in Griekenland, instructeurs gearresteerd Britse duiker overleden in Griekenland, instructeurs gearresteerd
Vis die smaakt naar poten, kop en kin Vis die smaakt naar poten, kop en kin
Duikschool beboet voor explosie die instructeur been kostte Duikschool beboet voor explosie die instructeur been kostte
Gratis duiktrip naar Australië voor DEMA-bezoekers Gratis duiktrip naar Australië voor DEMA-bezoekers
Deep Deceiver: Vreemde naakten in de Midnight Zone Deep Deceiver: Vreemde naakten in de Midnight Zone
RAID vult ontbrekende schakels in nitrox en deco in RAID vult ontbrekende schakels in nitrox en deco in

Contact

Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Discussies
Niet-toegeschreven foto's op deze site vallen onder het copyright van de fotograaf.
Neem contact op met DIVER Magazine voor meer info.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Discussies
Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Alle rechten voorbehouden.