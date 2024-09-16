De grootste online bron voor duikers
Tough conditions yield world freediving record

Yet another world record for Alexey Molchanov

With the passing of time, breaking world records become ever more challenging for freedivers – and even more so when bad weather takes a hand. Only one new world record was set at the 33rd AIDA Depth World Championship on Corsica, as serial record-breaker Alexey Molchanov was able to better a previous deep dive of his own.

The breakthrough came in the men’s Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB) event on the fourth day of a competition beset by strong winds, swells and a harsh thermocline in the Mediterranean’s Gulf of Ajaccio.

The event had been rescheduled by 24 hours to 10 September because of the difficult conditions for competitors. The Russian freediver, competing as an “Individual Neutral Athlete”, descended to 125m – 2m deeper than the depth he had managed at the same competition in Limassol, Cyprus last year. His dive took 4min 23sec.

In CWTB the diver descends and ascends unassisted by sleds or propulsion devices. Using two fins is reckoned to provide more control and stability than when using a monofin, but also requires greater effort.

In recent years Molchanov has usually found himself competing with Arnaud Jerald as his only close rival in CWTB, so with the French freediver absent this year he could have taken it easy and still taken a Championship gold medal. 

The achievement came three days after he had blacked out 2m from the surface, on the point of equalling his 100m Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) world record.

35th world record

Molchanov already holds the 124m absolute CWTB record, set at the CMAS 7th Freediving Depth World Championship in Roatan, Honduras last year. The latest world record was his seventh in the discipline, and the 35th overall of his career. 

Molchanov also holds the AIDA Constant Weight Monofin (CWTB) (136m) and Variable Weight (156m) world records.

The competition wrapped up on 15 September, with two continental and 36 national records having been set by competitors during the week.

An Overall category rewards those freedivers deemed to have excelled across the Free Immersion, CWT, CNF, and CWTB disciplines, and this resulted in Croatian Petar Klovar being named Men's Overall Champion, while Marianna Gillespie from France, competing as an individual international athlete, took the women’s title for the third consecutive year.

Ook op Divernet: 3 wereld- en Britse freedive-records gevestigd op Cyprus, Absolute wereldrecords voor vrijduiken gevestigd in Roatan, Ice-breakers: Freediving records topple, Nationale passies terwijl 8 wereldrecords voor vrijduiken tuimelen

@ValTaylor7 #askMark Hoi Mark, ik ben een pas gecertificeerde duiker en heb 10 duiken gedaan (allemaal met gehuurde spullen) en bij een paar duiken zat mijn kaak op slot. Het gebeurt soms ook als ik lang snorkel, dus ik vraag me af of dit komt door het gewicht van de 2e trap of een minder comfortabel mondstuk. Als het een mondstuk is en ik krijg er een goed die goed past (aanbevelingen?), wisselen duikcentra ze dan over het algemeen om als ik spullen huur? Bedankt voor alle adviezen Val

@ValTaylor7
#askMark Hoi Mark, ik ben een pas gecertificeerde duiker en heb 10 duiken gedaan (allemaal met gehuurde spullen) en bij een paar duiken zat mijn kaak op slot. Het gebeurt ook soms als ik lang snorkel, dus ik vraag me af of dit komt door het gewicht van de 2e trap of een minder comfortabel mondstuk. Als het een mondstuk is en ik krijg er een goed die goed past (aanbevelingen?), wisselen duikcentra ze dan over het algemeen om als ik spullen huur? Bedankt voor alle adviezen
Val
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169 #askmark Wanneer je duikt met zowel een AI-zender als een SPG, waarbij de AI-zender de HP-poort over je linkerschouder gebruikt zodat deze zich aan dezelfde kant bevindt als je duikcomputer, hoe leid je dan de slang voor de SPG? Is het een probleem dat de SPG-slang van de rechter HP-poort komt, maar nog steeds op de D-ring van je linkerdij moet zitten? Of zou je aanraden om je duikcomputer aan je rechterhand te plaatsen?

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169
#askmark Wanneer u duikt met zowel een AI-zender als een SPG, waarbij de AI-zender de HP-poort over uw linkerschouder gebruikt, zodat deze zich aan dezelfde kant bevindt als uw duikcomputer, hoe leidt u de slang voor de SPG? Is het een probleem dat de SPG-slang van de rechter HP-poort komt, maar nog steeds op de D-ring van de linkerdij moet zitten? Of zou u aanraden om uw duikcomputer aan de rechterkant te plaatsen?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
Kan ik een zender aan de andere kant van mijn duikcomputer plaatsen? #AskMark @lyudmilbozadzhiev5169

Deze week in de podcast heeft James Bond een gelimiteerde oplage aan motorfietsen gedoneerd aan de RNLI. De British Sub Aqua Club vraagt ​​duikers om zich voor te bereiden op het schoonmaken van onze oceanen in september. En blijkbaar zijn we allemaal extreme sporters, want duiken staat op nummer één in een peiling over extreme sporten die mensen graag zouden willen uitproberen, maar waarvan ik niet denk dat ze ze ooit zullen kunnen uitproberen.

Deze week in de podcast heeft James Bond gelimiteerde motorfietsen gedoneerd aan de RNLI, de Britse Sub Aqua Club vraagt ​​duikers om zich voor te bereiden om onze oceanen in september schoon te maken. En blijkbaar zijn we allemaal extreme sporters, want duiken staat op nummer één in een poll die extreme sporten rangschikt die mensen graag zouden willen proberen, maar waarvan ik niet denk dat ze ze ooit zullen proberen.


https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/


https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled-displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/
https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black


recente commentaar
Neal Langerman: Duiken op afgelegen locaties, veiligheid op een liveaboard – en Truk Lagoon Wreck Baseline Project
John Heagney: Hoe werken Vintage Twin Hose Regs? #askmark #scuba
ted: BSAC bundelt krachten met andere watersportbesturen om te strijden voor betere bescherming van Britse wateren
John Charles DAVIES: Uitstel voor haaien nu Malediven zich omdraait wat betreft langelijnvisserij
Richard Rigby: Duiken herstelt zich, maar ‘kernduikers’ gaan achteruit
