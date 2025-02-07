Tijdschriftabonnementen
Graphic novel belicht spooknetduiken

graphic novel Ariadne’s Thread

A short graphic novel has been produced by Healthy Seas, the foundation dedicated to ocean conservation through clean-ups, education and awareness initiatives.

It is designed to highlight the organisation’s primary mission – tackling the problem of marine debris with special emphasis on ghost-fishing nets – with a youthful audience in mind. 

Ariadne’s Thread: Tales From The Deep, die kan worden gelezen hier, was put together by Italian illustrator Pastoraccia, aka Alessandro Pastore, and follows the story of a young underwater photographer who uncovers the mystery of a WW2 shipwreck entangled in ghost-nets.

The theme was inspired by the ancient myth of Ariadne, who guided Theseus out of the Labyrinth with her thread, but also by Deep Blue Legacy, a Mediterranean shipwreck net-clearance mission of 2024. This was carried out by Healthy Seas with Spookduiken, the Society for Documentation of Submerged Sites and DWS.

“Through a gripping narrative, we aim to highlight our mission to clean up, educate and prevent marine pollution, while celebrating the resilience of the ocean and its stories,” says Healthy Seas of the new project.

"Met De draad van Ariadnene, Healthy Seas ventures into the art of graphic storytelling for the first time, weaving together history and environmental awareness.”

Gezonde zeeën says that while its core focus remains on marine conservation, all nylon nets and other waste it is involved in recovering are collected by founding partner Aquafil to create new textile yarn and nylon material for the manufacture of sustainable products.

Ook op Divernet: DIVERS CLEAN UP AFTER GHOST FISH-FARMER, GHOST DIVING RETURNS TO ITHACA, HEALTHY SEAS REMOVES 76 TONS OF DEBRIS FROM ITHACA

