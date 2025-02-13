2025 Ocean Film Festival Australian Tour Kicks Off This March

De Ocean Film Festival World Tour is back in 2025, celebrating 12 incredible years of inspiring, educating, and protecting our oceans. This annual event, which has touched lives across 14 countries, will tour Australia starting in March, bringing the captivating beauty of the underwater world to audiences nationwide.

For over a decade, the Ocean Film Festival has been a global beacon for ocean lovers, showcasing the wonder and power of the sea through a curated selection of films from talented independent filmmakers worldwide. This year’s Australian tour promises to mesmerise audiences with a three-hour program of breathtaking visuals and compelling stories, offering a deep dive into the heart of our oceans and the lives of those who cherish them.

“This year, we are especially thrilled to showcase three incredible Australian films,” says Jemima Robinson, founder of the Ocean Film Festival World Tour. “It’s a fantastic accomplishment for Australian filmmakers to have their work celebrated alongside international stories.” The stunning “White Rock” highlights a bold conservation effort to save Australia’s Great Southern Reef by transforming the ecological crisis into sustainable solutions. The poetic and heartfelt “Goddess” offers an ode to the underwater world, inviting audiences to fall in love with the sea’s vibrant life. Meanwhile, “Astronaut in the Ocean” profiles bodyboarder Shane Ackerman, whose fearless pursuit of the waves embodies the pure joy of ocean passion.

These Australian stories join an inspiring selection from around the globe. Audiences will witness the transformative journey of Hawaiian photographer and surfer Mike Coots in "De oproep", discover how surfing brings empowerment and hope to Liberian youth in “We the Surfers”, follow a poignant Alaskan journey of human impact in “Footprints on Katmai”, and be mesmerised by the ethereal underwater ballet captured in “Aquaballet”.

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is more than just a film event; it’s a celebration of our planet’s blue heart. Through its stunning cinematography and powerful narratives, the festival aims to inspire a deeper connection with the ocean and encourage audiences to take action to protect this vital ecosystem.

Tickets for the 2025 Australian Tour are on sale now! Whether you’re a seasoned ocean enthusiast, a weekend surfer, or someone who marvels at the mysteries of the deep, this festival promises an unforgettable cinematic journey.

For tickets, venues, and the full tour schedule, visit www.oceanfilmfestivalworldtour.com.

Join us in celebrating 12 years of oceanic storytelling and be inspired to cherish, protect, and explore the big blue.

Film Descriptions:

THE CALL – HAWAII USA: 12 minutes

In the lush landscape of Kauai, Mike Coots discovers his calling through the ocean. A naturally gifted surfer and photographer, he captures the breathtaking world of Hawaiian surf culture with remarkable artistry. His photographs transform local surfing scenes into powerful visual stories, revealing the deep connection between humans and the sea.

A life-changing moment will challenge everything Mike knows, forcing him to reimagine his relationship with the ocean. “The Call” is an inspiring journey of transformation, showcasing how passion can evolve and overcome seemingly impossible obstacles.

WE THE SURFERS – FRANCE: 38 mins

Set in the coastal towns of Liberia, an unexpected cultural exchange transforms lives through the universal language of surfing. A group of European surfers arrives with more than just boards—they bring hope, connection, and joy to a community hungry for opportunity and healing. By establishing a surf club and teaching local children and teenagers how to ride the waves, these visitors create more than just a recreational space—they build a lifeline of empowerment.

The documentary follows the remarkable stories of Liberian youth whose lives are dramatically changed by discovering surfing. What begins as a simple athletic pursuit becomes a profound journey of self-discovery, mental resilience, and community building. Through the rhythm of the waves, these young people find purpose, confidence, and a pathway to reimagine their futures, proving that sometimes the most powerful humanitarian aid is not just about survival, but about creating moments of pure, transformative joy.

WHITE ROCK – AUSTRALIA: 35 mins

In the azure waters of Australia's Great Southern Reef, a devastating ecological crisis unfolds as sea urchins decimate vital kelp forests. This gripping documentary follows passionate marine conservationists and divers who are fighting back against the invasive species, transforming an environmental threat into a sustainable solution.

Through stunning underwater cinematography, the film reveals how climate change is destroying marine ecosystems. The divers not only document the destruction but also offer hope by harvesting sea urchins and promoting them as a delicious culinary option, creating an innovative approach to marine conservation.

ASTRONAUT IN THE OCEAN – AUSTRALIA: 8 mins

Bodyboarding demands a pioneering spirit and fearless heart. Where surfing basks in fame and fortune, Shane Ackerman finds pure freedom riding the waves. A crane operator in the mines by day, Shane's true life unfolds in those moments when he crashes through ocean swells, proving that passion transcends financial reward. For him, work is merely a means to an end—a way to fund the moments of absolute liberation found on his bodyboard.

FOOTPRINTS ON KATMAI – ALASKA, USA: 22 mins

In a poignant journey of discovery, artist and filmmaker Max Romey follows the faded traces of his grandmother's sketchbooks to the wild, remote beaches of Katmai, Alaska. Joining a team of marine debris experts, Romey uncovers an unexpected narrative of human impact—revealing how people leave profound marks on this pristine landscape without ever physically setting foot on its shores.

AQUABALLET – FRANCE : 5 mins

Aquaballet is a mesmerising underwater performance where dancer Marianne Aventurier blends her deepest passions into a breathtaking artistic journey. Filmed in the crystal waters of French Polynesia alongside her partner, photographer Alex Voyer, the film is a poetic dance with marine life, transforming the ocean into a living stage. Accompanied by Stephane Lopez's haunting musical composition, Aventurier creates an ethereal performance that celebrates the beauty and grace of underwater creatures, turning her lifelong dream into a stunning visual poem.

GODDESS – AUSTRALIA: 8 mins

In this ethereal short film, a poetic love letter unfolds as a diver plunges deep beneath the waves. His voice, rich with wonder and tenderness, narrates an ode to his “love,” weaving a vivid tapestry of underwater life.

A celebration of nature's beauty and an invitation to fall in love with the world beneath the waves, Godin is a poetic exploration of connection, reverence, and the profound bond between humanity and the sea.

Tour Dates & Locations:

AUSTRALISCH HOOFDGEBIED

Canberra

Venue: National Film & Sound Archives, McCoy Circuit, Acton

Dinsdag 4 maart 2025 : 7:00 – 10:00 uur

: 7:00 – 10:00 uur Woensdag, maart 5 2025 : 7:00 – 10:00 uur

: 7:00 – 10:00 uur Donderdag 6 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

NIEUW ZUID-WALES

Avalon-strand

Venue: United Cinemas, 39 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon Beach

Vrijdag, maart 14 2025: 6:30 – 9:30 uur

Avoca Beach

Venue: Avoca Beach Picture Theatre, 69 Avoca Drive, Avoca Beach

Donderdag 13 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Brunswick Heads

Venue: Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads

Donderdag 6 maart 2025 : 7:00 – 10:00 uur

: 7:00 – 10:00 uur Vrijdag, maart 7 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Coffs Harbour

Venue: Jetty Memorial Theatre, 337 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour

Zaterdag, 1 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Forster/Tuncurry

Venue: Great Lakes Cinema 3, 108 Manning Street, Tuncurry

Vrijdag, maart 14 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Newcastle Kotara

Venue: Event Cinemas, Westfield Kotara Rooftop, Cnr Northcott Dr & Park Ave, Kotara

Woensdag, maart 5 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Sydney stad

Venue: Event Cinemas, 505/525 George St, Sydney NSW 2000

Woensdag, maart 19 2025: 6:15pm – 9:30pm (Allocated seating)

Sydney East

Venue: Randwick Ritz, 43 St Pauls St, Randwick

Woensdag, maart 12 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Sydney Noord

Venue: Hayden Orpheum, 380 Military Rd, Cremorne

Donderdag 6 maart 2025 : 7:00 – 10:00 uur

: 7:00 – 10:00 uur Vrijdag, maart 7 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Wollongong

Venue: Uni Movies UOW, University Hall, Northfields Ave, Wollongong

Donderdag 20 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

NOORDELIJK TERRITORIUM

Darwin

Venue: Deckchair Cinema, Jervois Rd, Darwin

Dinsdag 17 juni 2025 : 7:00 – 10:00 uur

: 7:00 – 10:00 uur Woensdag, juni 18 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

KONINGINNENLAND

Brisbane

Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington St, New Farm

Woensdag, april 2 2025 : 7:00 – 10:00 uur

: 7:00 – 10:00 uur Donderdag 3 april 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm ● Vrijdag, 4 april 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm ● Zaterdag, april 5 2025:

○ 2: 00pm - 5: 00pm

○ 7: 00pm - 10: 00pm

Cairns

Venue: Cairns Performing Arts Centre, 9-11 Florence St, Cairns City

Zaterdag, 8 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Gouden Kust

Venue: Home of the Arts, 135 Bundall Rd, Surfers Paradise

Dinsdag 18 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Noosa

Venue: The J, 60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Heads

Woensdag, maart 12 2025 : 7:00 – 10:00 uur

: 7:00 – 10:00 uur Donderdag 13 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Townsville

Venue: Townsville Civic Theatre, 41 Boundary St, South Townsville

Donderdag 13 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Zuid-Australië

Adelaide

Venue: The Capri Theatre, 141 Goodwood Rd, Goodwood

Zaterdag, 22 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Victor Harbor

Venue: Victa Cinema, 37-41 Ocean St, Victor Harbor

Zaterdag, 21 juni 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

TASMANIË

Hobart

Venue: Wrest Point Casino, 410 Sandy Bay Rd, Sandy Bay

Donderdag 27 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Launceston

Venue: Star Theatre, 217b Invermay Rd, Invermay

Vrijdag, maart 28 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

VICTORIA

Geelong

Venue: Village Cinemas, 194-200 Ryrie St, Geelong VIC 3220

Woensdag, maart 5 2025: 6:30 – 9:30 uur

Melbourne Astor

Venue: Astor Theatre, 1 Chapel St, St Kilda

Vrijdag, maart 7 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Melbourne RMIT Capitol

Venue: RMIT Capitol, 113 Swanston St, Melbourne

Donderdag 6 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Rozeknop

Venue: Peninsula Cinemas, 30 Rosebud Parade, Rosebud

Woensdag, maart 19 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Phillip Island

Venue: Berninneit Theatre, 91-97 Thompson Ave, Cowes

Friday-Sunday, 11–13 July 2025: 6:30 – 9:30 uur

Warrnambool

Venue: Capitol Cinema, 54 Kepler St, Warrnambool

Donderdag 27 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

WEST AUSTRALIË

Albany

Venue: Albany Entertainment Centre, 2 Toll Pl, Albany

Vrijdag, maart 21 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Broome

Venue: Sun Pictures, Carnarvon St, Broome

Zaterdag, 15 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Bunbury

Venue: Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, 2 Blair St, Bunbury

Woensdag, maart 19 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Geraldton

Venue: Queens Park Theatre, Cathedral Ave, Geraldton WA 6531

Zaterdag, 8 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Margaret River

Venue: Margaret River HEART, 47 Wallcliffe Road, Margaret River

Donderdag 20 maart 2025: 7:00 – 10:00 uur

Perth

Venue: State Theatre Centre of WA, 174-176 William St, Perth

Woensdag, april 2 2025 : 7:00 – 10:00 uur

: 7:00 – 10:00 uur Donderdag 3 april 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm ● Vrijdag, 4 april 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm ● Zaterdag, april 5 2025:

○ 2: 00pm - 5: 00pm

○ 7: 00pm - 10: 00pm