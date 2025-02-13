Tijdschriftabonnementen
Protecting the marine environment for future generations

mariene

Scientist, conservationist and ocean advocate Dr David Jones will be on the UK Stage at the GA Duikshow in March, introducing three talented young scientists from the University of Portsmouth to talk about their research and how it is making a difference in marine conservation.

Kelsey-Marie Cadd will be speaking about producing two artificial habitats for the spiny seahorse and the short-snouted seahorse that will encourage growth of the species, stabilise the sediment and promote the expansion of seagrass.

Joe Sargent will be talking about the degradation of kelp reefs (Laminaria sp.) around the Isle of Wight, the possible cause of the decline and the reason behind the expansion of other macroalgal species in the region.

Georgia Sharpe-Harris will be speaking about the intertidal broad leaf forests that are found around many estuaries in the UK. These unique coastal habitats have some interesting analogies with tropical mangroves and further understanding of this rich ecosystem will help to ensure that it is protected in the future.

All three will be talking about their research and the impact it can have on protecting the marine environment for future generations. They will also available over the whole weekend, along with interactive displays and equipment, at the Just One Ocean marine biology zone (stand 1051 in Hall One near the Tech Stage and the Royal Navy).

Dr Jones has been a regular speaker at GO Diving Shows over the years and has spoken on numerous subjects. He now devotes his time to preserving the oceans for future generations through his charity Just One Ocean. The charity is focussed on science, education and communication, and supports several innovative marine research projects as part of its mission.

De GO-duikshow

De GO-duikshow – de enige duik- en reisbeurs voor consumenten in het Verenigd Koninkrijk – keert op 1 en 2 maart 2025 terug naar de NAEC Stoneleigh, net op tijd om het nieuwe seizoen te starten, en belooft een weekend vol interactieve, educatieve, inspirerende en leuke content.

Naast het hoofdpodium – dit keer met als hoofdact tv-ster, auteur en avonturier Steve Backshall, die na een paar jaar afwezigheid een welkome terugkeer maakte naar de GO Diving Show, samen met NASA-getrainde NEEMO Aquanaut en hoofd van wetenschappelijk onderzoek bij DEEP Dawn Kernagis, collega-tv-presentator, auteur en eeuwige favoriet Monty Halls, Dr. Timmy Gambin, die het rijke maritieme en oorlogserfgoed van Malta zal bespreken, en het dynamische duo ontdekkingsreizigers Rannva Joermundsson en Maria Bollerup, die zullen praten over hun recente Expeditie Buteng in Indonesië – zijn er opnieuw speciale podia voor duiken in het Verenigd Koninkrijk, technisch duiken, onderwaterfotografie en inspirerende verhalen. Andy Torbet zal wederom MC zijn op het hoofdpodium en een presentatie geven over de uitdagingen van het fotograferen van technisch duiken voor tv-shows.

Along with the stages, there are a host of interactive elements – the ever-popular Cave, the giant trydive pool, the immersive virtual reality tech-wreck dive, breath-hold workshops and lining-out drills, marine biology zone and, new for 2025, your chance to try your hand at wreck mapping with the Nautical Archaeology Society and their ‘shipwreck' – all scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, opleiding agentschappen, resorts, liveaboards, duikcentra, retailers en nog veel meer.

Dit jaar zien we ook de NoTanx Zero2Hero-wedstrijd centraal staan. Deze competitie, gericht op beginnende freedivers, zal in eerste instantie 12 kandidaten laten deelnemen opleiding met Marcus Greatwood en het NoTanx-team in Londen eind februari. Vervolgens zullen vijf geselecteerde finalisten strijden op de GO Diving Show in het weekend van maart, inclusief statische apnea-sessies in het zwembad, om de algehele winnaar te vinden, die een week lang naar Marsa Shagra Eco-Village gaat, met dank aan Oonasdivers. Klik hier om u in te schrijven voor uw kans om mee te doen.

Voorverkooptickets nu verkrijgbaar!

Koop nu uw dagkaart voor £17.50 + boekingskosten en wees klaar voor een educatieve, opwindende en inspirerende ervaring! Of met zoveel sprekers gedurende de twee dagen, plus alle interactieve displays en exposanten om te bezoeken, waarom zou u er geen weekend van maken en een tweedaags ticket kopen voor £25 + reserveringskosten? Groepsticketprijzen voor 10+ personen zijn ook beschikbaar als u met uw centrum-/clubleden komt. Boek tickets op de website van Go Diving Show.

En zoals altijd is de ticketprijs inclusief gratis parkeren. En kinderen onder de 16 mogen gratis mee, dus neem de kids mee voor een fantastische familiedag!

De Amerikaanse duiker Barrington Scott heeft een geverifieerd Guinness World Record neergezet voor de snelste tijd om te duiken op alle zeven continenten. De gemeenteraad van Cartagena zegt dat het zich voorbereidt om de toegang tot het Cueva del Agua (Watergrot) systeem in Zuid-Spanje te vernauwen, na de dood van een 37-jarige vrouwelijke duiker daar op 18 januari. En een onderwaterhabitatbouwer heeft zojuist het record voor de langste tijd onder water doorgebracht verlengd. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join AANKOPEN VAN UITRUSTING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ONZE WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Duikuitrusting Beoordelingen Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Reisverslagen Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor reclame binnen onze merken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOLG ONS OP SOCIALE MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al je essentiële spullen. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen. De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of bedoeld als vervanging voor professionele SCUBA-training of aanbevelingen voor elke fabrikant. Alle content, inclusief tekst, grafieken, afbeeldingen en informatie in deze video is alleen bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt geen training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur of specifieke vereisten van apparatuurfabrikanten.

De Amerikaanse duiker Barrington Scott heeft een geverifieerd Guinness World Record neergezet voor de snelste tijd om te duiken op alle zeven continenten. De gemeenteraad van Cartagena zegt dat het zich voorbereidt om de toegang tot het Cueva del Agua (Watergrot) systeem in Zuid-Spanje te vernauwen, na de dood van een 37-jarige vrouwelijke duiker daar op 18 januari. En een onderwaterhabitatbouwer heeft zojuist het record voor de langste tijd onder water doorgebracht verlengd.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

AANKOPEN VAN UITRUSTING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ONZE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, beoordelingen van duikuitrusting
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, reisverslagen
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor adverteren binnen onze merken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VOLG ONS OP SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al uw essentiële uitrusting. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen.

De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of bedoeld als vervanging voor professionele SCUBA-training of aanbevelingen voor elke fabrikant. Alle content, inclusief tekst, grafieken, afbeeldingen en informatie in deze video is alleen bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt geen training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur of specifieke vereisten van apparatuurfabrikanten.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Spaanse grot gesloten na dodelijk ongeval #scuba #podcast #nieuws

