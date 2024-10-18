De grootste online bron voor duikers
De grootste online bron voor duikers
Zoek
Sluit dit zoekvak.

Levendige Endurance-beelden in documentaire over twee expedities

Volg Divernet op Google Nieuws
Schrijf je in voor onze wekelijkse nieuwsbrief
Een afbeelding van de Endurance zoals ontdekt in 2022 (FMHT)
Een afbeelding van de Endurance zoals ontdekt in 2022 (FMHT)

Established in the pantheon of iconic British shipwrecks is polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Uithoudingsvermogen – and a documentary recently premiered in London covers not only the vessel’s final voyage but the story of its 2022 rediscovery 3km beneath Antarctic ice.

Uithoudingsvermogen had set off on Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition voyage to cross the Antarctic in 1914, but became trapped in Weddell Sea pack-ice and sank on 21 November, 2015. For over a year after the loss of the ship, Shackleton kept his crew of 27 alive.

In March 2022 the Endurance22 expedition, organised and funded by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT), discovered the shipwreck and remarkably detailed footage and images were obtained.

Frank Wild, Shackleton's second-in-command, plays with one of the dogs, Sue, in the dog-pen on Endurance (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Shackleton's second-in-command Frank Wild plays with Sue, one of the dogs (RGS / Frank Hurley)
A 2022 subsea photograph shows a boot once worn by Frank Wild (FMHT)
A 2022 subsea photograph reveals a boot once worn by Frank Wild (FMHT)

FMHT trustee Mensun Bound was director of the expedition, which was led by Dr John Shears, with Nico Vincent as subsea manager and history broadcaster Dan Snow providing the live story-telling.

The National Geographic film Uithoudingsvermogen combines meticulously restored archival footage from the original expedition with the modern-day quest to locate the vessel.

Directed by Oscar winners Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and BAFTA nominee Natalie Hewit, it was first shown during the BFI London Film Festival last week (12 October).

Screenings continue at selected UK cinemas during October, with in-person Q&As with Snow, and from the start of November Uithoudingsvermogen te zien op het National Geographic Channel, Disney+ and Hulu in the UK.

Crew-members pose on the ladder with a few of the dogs during the evacuation (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Crew pose on a ladder with some of the dogs while evacuating the ship (RGS / Frank Hurley)
The ladder used by Shackleton’s crew (FMHT)
Ladder used by Shackleton’s crew (FMHT)

“The release of the National Geographic documentary is a milestone for the trust,” says FMHT Chairman Donald Lamont. “As well as locating, surveying and filming the wreck, our aim was to bring the stories of Shackleton and of his ship to new generations. 

“They are stories of grit and determination that we hope will inspire people across the globe with the qualities of leadership and perseverance in the face of adversity. The stories of both expeditions are set in the hostile environment of Antarctica, a continent whose changing features affect us all.” 

Crew-members (from left) James Wordie, Alfred Cheetham and Alexander Macklin clean the linoleum floor of the galley (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Crew-members (from left) James Wordie, Alfred Cheetham and Alexander Macklin clean the linoleum floor of the galley (RGS / Frank Hurley)
On the Endurance wreck: the linoleum floor  (FMHT)
On the wreck: the linoleum floor  (FMHT)

On his way to the Antarctic, as the FMHT points out, Shackleton avoided the Falkland Islands because he was concerned that with WW1 underway the conflict might divert him from his purpose. The Battle of the Falkland Islands was taking place as he entered the Weddell Sea on 8 December, 1914.

In 2019 Mensun Bound led an expedition that located SMS Scharnhorst, which had been sunk in that battle. Another documentary, Lost Ships – The Search For The Kaiser’s Superfleet, tells the story of that search. 

The crew sit down for a midwinter feast on Endurance, five months after the ship became stuck in ice and four months before their evacuation. They ate roast pork, stewed apples, preserved peas and a plum pudding (RGS / Frank Hurley)
The crew enjoy a midwinter feast on Endurance, five months after the ship became stuck in ice and four months before their evacuation. They ate roast pork, stewed apples, preserved peas and a plum pudding (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Plates and other dishware used by the crew (FMHT)
Plates used by the crew (FMHT)
YouTube-video
Trailer for the Endurance documentary

Ook op Divernet: SHACKLETON'S ENDURANCE-SCHEEPSWRAK INACT GEVONDEN, DUURZAAMHEID Blootgesteld aan diepzee-schattenjagers, DUURZAAMHEID DIE BESCHERMD MOET WORDEN TEGEN SCHATTENJAGERS, QUEST FOR THE QUEST: LOST SHACKLETON BOAT FOUND

Latest Podcast-aflevering van Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Hoe ga je om met vervolgduiken als je laatste duik erg stressvol was vanwege een tekort aan lucht? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ONZE WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Beoordelingen van duikuitrusting Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Reisverslagen Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor reclame binnen onze merken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOLG ONS OP SOCIALE MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al je essentiële spullen. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen. De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of bedoeld als vervanging voor professionele SCUBA-training. Alle content, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie, in deze video is alleen bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt geen training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Hoe ga je om met vervolgduiken als je laatste duik erg stressvol was vanwege een tekort aan lucht?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ONZE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, beoordelingen van duikuitrusting
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, reisverslagen
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor adverteren binnen onze merken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VOLG ONS OP SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al uw essentiële uitrusting. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen.

De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of geïmpliceerd als vervanging voor een professionele SCUBA-training. Alle inhoud, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie, in deze video is uitsluitend bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt de training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur niet.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Terug in het water na een slechte duik? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com Website Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ONZE WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Beoordelingen van duikuitrusting Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Reisverslagen Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor reclame binnen onze merken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOLG ONS OP SOCIALE MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al je essentiële spullen. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen. De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld als vervanging voor professionele SCUBA-training en is ook niet bedoeld als vervanging. Alle content, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie in deze video, is alleen bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt geen training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur. 00:00 Introductie 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specificaties 09:40 Review

Link naar de website van Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ONZE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, beoordelingen van duikuitrusting
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, reisverslagen
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor adverteren binnen onze merken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VOLG ONS OP SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al uw essentiële uitrusting. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen.

De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of geïmpliceerd als vervanging voor een professionele SCUBA-training. Alle inhoud, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie, in deze video is uitsluitend bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt de training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur niet.
00: 00 Inleiding
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Uitpakken
03:51 Specificaties
09:40 recensie

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

Deze week in de podcast: Professionele duikgidsen in de Filipijnen zitten in de problemen na een tip dat sommigen betaling accepteren voor het graveren van namen in koraal, wat ertoe heeft geleid dat de autoriteiten het beloningsbedrag voor informatie over de daders hebben verviervoudigd. LL cool J vertelde onlangs aan de Guardian dat de anamatronische haai in Deep Blue Sea hem bijna had verdronken. En een voormalig marineduiker heeft besloten om als eerste het Engelse kanaal over te zwemmen, op zijn rug. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ONZE WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Duikuitrusting Beoordelingen Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Reisverslagen Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor reclame binnen onze merken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOLG ONS OP SOCIALE MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al je essentiële spullen. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen. De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of bedoeld als vervanging voor professionele SCUBA-training. Alle content, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie, in deze video is alleen bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt geen training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur.

Deze week in de podcast: Professionele duikgidsen in de Filipijnen zitten in de problemen na een tip dat sommigen betaling accepteren voor het graveren van namen in koraal, wat ertoe heeft geleid dat de autoriteiten het beloningsbedrag voor informatie over de daders hebben verviervoudigd. LL cool J vertelde onlangs aan de Guardian dat de anamatronische haai in Deep Blue Sea hem bijna had verdronken. En een voormalig marineduiker heeft besloten om als eerste het Engelse kanaal over te zwemmen, op zijn rug.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ONZE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, beoordelingen van duikuitrusting
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, reisverslagen
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor adverteren binnen onze merken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VOLG ONS OP SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al uw essentiële uitrusting. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen.

De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of geïmpliceerd als vervanging voor een professionele SCUBA-training. Alle inhoud, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie, in deze video is uitsluitend bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt de training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur niet.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Gidsen werden betaald om koraal te graffitiën #scuba #nieuws #podcast

Laad meer... Abonneren

LATEN WE CONTACT HOUDEN!

Ontvang een wekelijks overzicht van al het nieuws en artikelen van Divernet Duikmasker
We spammen niet! Lees onze Privacybeleid voor meer info.

Abonneren
Melden van
gast

0 Heb je vragen? Stel ze hier.
Meest Gestemd
Nieuwste Oudste
Inline feedbacks
Bekijk alle reacties
recente commentaar
ron: Duiker sterft in Mexico tijdens solo-onderzoek in cenote
Steve Weinman: Duiker sterft in Mexico tijdens solo-onderzoek in cenote
Tricia: De schok van de Lusitania
ron: Duiker sterft in Mexico tijdens solo-onderzoek in cenote
Steve Fenton: Antennarius Frogfish Hoofdstad van de Filipijnen
Laatste nieuws
Bultrugwalvis terug op zee na stranding in Schotland Bultrugwalvis terug op zee na stranding in Schotland
De stekelige maaltijden van haaien kunnen redding zijn voor kelp De stekelige maaltijden van haaien kunnen redding zijn voor kelp
Wayne B Brown van Aggressor Adventures brengt eerste boek uit Wayne B Brown van Aggressor Adventures brengt eerste boek uit
Maak kennis met Steve Backshall – een van de vele Bite-Back-prijzen! Maak kennis met Steve Backshall – een van de vele Bite-Back-prijzen!
Duiker sterft in Mexico tijdens solo-onderzoek in cenote Duiker sterft in Mexico tijdens solo-onderzoek in cenote
Oekraïense freediver vestigt wereldrecord zonder vinnen Oekraïense freediver vestigt wereldrecord zonder vinnen

Contact

Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube

Niet-toegeschreven foto's op deze site vallen onder het copyright van de fotograaf.
Neem contact op met DIVER Magazine voor meer info.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

0
Zou dol zijn op je gedachten, geef commentaar.x