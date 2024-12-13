De grootste online bron voor duikers
Zoek
Sluit dit zoekvak.

Alex Mustard benoemd tot 5e BSoUP-president

Volg ons op Google Nieuws
Schrijf je in voor onze wekelijkse nieuwsbrief
Alex Mustard with BSoUP chair Nur Tucker
Alex Mustard with BSoUP chair Nur Tucker

Dr Alex Mustard MBE has been named as the new president of the British Society of Underwater Photographers (BSoUP), filling a position that had remained vacant since the death of the society’s fourth president Brian Pitkin in 2021. 

BSoUP was created in 1967 as a means of sharing underwater photographic knowledge, helping its members to overcome the challenges of the pursuit and create memorable imagery. The other previous presidents were Peter Scoones, David George and Peter Rowlands. 

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alex as our president as we continue to inspire and inform underwater photographers and push the boundaries of photographic excellence beneath the waves,” said BSoUP chair Nur Tucker. “We could not be prouder to have Alex, not only as a member but now also as our president. 

“Alex is an experienced, energetic and selfless mentor, and all members will benefit from his dedication to help us create powerful images under water. And as a leading innovator in underwater photography, he is ideally placed to help elevate the name of BSoUP in Britain as well as around the world. 

“BSoUP membership is open to all underwater photographers, with monthly online meetings attracting an audience and speakers from around the world, and themed competitions where the judge provides feedback on your pictures.” Membership costs £35 per year.

‘Would have had a ball'

Mustard has been on the BSoUP committee for almost 25 years and has dived and photographed alongside many of the society’s luminaries, including the previous presidents (with the exception of George). He is perhaps best-known for his book Masterclass onderwaterfotografie, which he dedicated to BSoUP founders Scoones and Colin Doeg.

Doeg, BSoUP’s first chair, died in 2024 and wrote in Duiker magazine in 2017: “Today BSoUP continues to thrive, especially with ambassadors such as Alex Mustard, for my money one of the world’s most outstanding photographers. 

“His images continually improve, yet he is always as generous with his knowledge and advice as the original members. He would have had such a ball if he had been with us at the beginning.”

At the palace to be made an MBE
Mustard at the Palace with fellow-diver Charles

Mustard has a PhD in marine ecology, but has been a full-time photographer since 2004. He has been winning international awards since his teens, and his work is particularly well-known from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, where it has featured in 15 portfolio books of winning photographs over the past 20 years. 

In 2013, he was named overall winner of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year, at the time the only underwater photographer to claim that title. He is also a founder of the prestigious Onderwaterfotograaf van het jaar wedstrijd. 

Mustard currently writes two illustrated monthly columns on underwater photography for Duiker magazine (UK & Australasia) and for Sportduiker (USA) and co-hosts De onderwaterfotografieshow op Youtube. 

In 2018 he received national recognition, receiving the title of MBE from Queen Elizabeth II for his services to underwater photography.

Alex Mustard's Wees de kampioen! series on Divernet: Be The Champ! – A close look at bokeh, Wees de kampioen! – Zeegrasbedden, Be The Champ! – The New Black, Wees de kampioen! - Dubbele blootstelling

Latest Podcast-aflevering van Scuba Diver Mag
Ervaar Freebreathe, de eerste in zijn soort in onderwaterverkenning. Een persoonlijk, draagbaar snorkelapparaat dat u toegang geeft tot onbeperkte luchttoevoer tot 15 voet onder het wateroppervlak door de kracht van uw eigen lichaamsbeweging. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join AANKOPEN VAN UITRUSTING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ONZE WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Beoordelingen van Duikuitrusting Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Reisverslagen Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor reclame binnen onze merken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOLG ONS OP SOCIALE MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al je essentiële spullen. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen. De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of bedoeld als vervanging voor professionele SCUBA-training of aanbevelingen voor elke fabrikant. Alle content, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie, in deze video is alleen bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt geen training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur of specifieke vereisten van apparatuurfabrikanten.

Ervaar Freebreathe, de eerste in zijn soort in onderwaterverkenning. Een persoonlijk, draagbaar snorkelapparaat dat u toegang geeft tot onbeperkte luchttoevoer tot 15 voet onder het wateroppervlak door de kracht van uw eigen lichaamsbeweging.
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

AANKOPEN VAN UITRUSTING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ONZE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, beoordelingen van duikuitrusting
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, reisverslagen
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor adverteren binnen onze merken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VOLG ONS OP SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al uw essentiële uitrusting. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen.

De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of bedoeld als vervanging voor professionele SCUBA-training of aanbevelingen voor elke fabrikant. Alle content, inclusief tekst, grafieken, afbeeldingen en informatie in deze video is alleen bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt geen training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur of specifieke vereisten van apparatuurfabrikanten.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Freebreathe Underwater Immersion Pack op #DEMA

Scuba.com Affiliate Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ONZE WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Beoordelingen van duikuitrusting Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Reisverslagen Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor reclame binnen onze merken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOLG ONS OP SOCIALE MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al je essentiële spullen. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen. De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld als vervanging voor professionele SCUBA-training en is ook niet bedoeld als vervanging. Alle content, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie in deze video, is alleen bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt geen training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur. 00:00 Inleiding 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Camband inrijgen 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Vinriemen verwijderen 08:19 Lood schuiven 10:16 Ritsen op de rug 12:56 Regs opvouwen 14:26 Natte nek

Scuba.com-partnerlink:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Aankopen van uitrusting: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ONZE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, beoordelingen van duikuitrusting
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, reisverslagen
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor adverteren binnen onze merken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VOLG ONS OP SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al uw essentiële uitrusting. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen.

De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of geïmpliceerd als vervanging voor een professionele SCUBA-training. Alle inhoud, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie, in deze video is uitsluitend bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt de training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur niet.
00: 00 Inleiding
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Rijgen van nokkenasband
04:15 Booglijn
06:42 Vinriemen verwijderen
08:19 Glijdende voorsprong
10:16 Ritsen op de rug
12:56 Vouwregels
14:26 Natte nek

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Meer dingen waar duikers moeite mee hebben met @scubacom #scuba #tips #howto

Divolk Onderwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Behuizing #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join AANKOPEN VAN UITRUSTING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ONZE WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Duikuitrusting Beoordelingen Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, Onderwaterfotografie, Tips & Advies, Reisverslagen Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor reclame binnen onze merken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VOLG ONS OP SOCIALE MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al je essentiële spullen. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen. De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of bedoeld als vervanging voor professionele SCUBA-training of aanbevelingen voor elke fabrikant. Alle content, inclusief tekst, afbeeldingen, afbeeldingen en informatie, in deze video is alleen bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt geen training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur of specifieke vereisten van apparatuurfabrikanten.

Divolk Onderwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Behuizing
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Word fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

AANKOPEN VAN UITRUSTING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ONZE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Duiken, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, beoordelingen van duikuitrusting
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Duiknieuws, onderwaterfotografie, tips en advies, reisverslagen
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ De enige duikshow in het Verenigd Koninkrijk
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Voor adverteren binnen onze merken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VOLG ONS OP SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We werken samen met https://www.scuba.com en https://www.mikesdivestore.com voor al uw essentiële uitrusting. Overweeg om de bovenstaande affiliate-link te gebruiken om het kanaal te ondersteunen.

De informatie in deze video is niet bedoeld of bedoeld als vervanging voor professionele SCUBA-training of aanbevelingen voor elke fabrikant. Alle content, inclusief tekst, grafieken, afbeeldingen en informatie in deze video is alleen bedoeld voor algemene informatiedoeleinden en vervangt geen training van een gekwalificeerde duikinstructeur of specifieke vereisten van apparatuurfabrikanten.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Divolk onderwater live-streaming smartphonebehuizing op #DEMA

Abonneren

LATEN WE CONTACT HOUDEN!

Ontvang een wekelijks overzicht van al het nieuws en artikelen van Divernet Duikmasker
We spammen niet! Lees onze Privacybeleid voor meer info.

Abonneren
Melden van
gast

0 Heb je vragen? Stel ze hier.
Meest Gestemd
Nieuwste Oudste
Inline feedbacks
Bekijk alle reacties
recente commentaar
Jimmy: Hal Watts: Het overlijden van Mr Scuba
Don Ferris: Hal Watts: Het overlijden van Mr Scuba
Kammy: Dunia Baru van Wakatobi
Shane: Laatste nieuws: Scuba Diver Magazine verhuist naar Divernet!
John: Duikers solotocht leidde tot vondst van wrak in Cornwall
Laatste nieuws
Steve Backshall neemt Ocean Down Under mee Steve Backshall neemt Ocean Down Under mee
Lichaam van vermiste duiker gevonden op strand in Cornwall Lichaam van vermiste duiker gevonden op strand in Cornwall
Veroordeeld: Man achter drugscomplot waarbij CCR-duiker om het leven kwam Veroordeeld: Man achter drugscomplot waarbij CCR-duiker om het leven kwam
Eigenaar duikwinkel krijgt 27 jaar celstraf voor seksueel misbruik Eigenaar duikwinkel krijgt 27 jaar celstraf voor seksueel misbruik
Help Fathoms Free om Stingray nieuw leven in te blazen Help Fathoms Free om Stingray nieuw leven in te blazen
Gestolen gouden munten uit Spaans scheepswrak teruggevonden Gestolen gouden munten uit Spaans scheepswrak teruggevonden
Verbind je met ons
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Discussies
Niet-toegeschreven foto's op deze site vallen onder het copyright van de fotograaf.
Neem contact op met DIVER Magazine voor meer info.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Discussies
Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Alle rechten voorbehouden.