Scuba Diver ANZ uitgave 74 nu verkrijgbaar

Klik hier voor de Duiker ANZ 74

Nieuwsoverzicht
Chowder Bay rays slaughtered, new Emperor itinerary, new wrecks sunk in Thailand, Kids Dive for Free in the Philippines, and an Australian diver dies in Bali.

DAN Europe Medische vragen en antwoorden
The Divers Alert Network experts discuss children and scuba diving.

Australië
Dr Elodie Camprasse explains how the vast majority of species of the Great Southern Reef are found there and nowhere else in the world.

De Salomonseilanden
Don Silcock waxes lyrical about the diving opportunities that exist around Uepi Island in the Marovo Lagoon.

Vanuatu
Adrian Stacey discovers that the island of Espiritu Santo has a lot more to offer the diving fraternity than the world- renowned wreck of the SS President Coolidge.

Mosterd's Masterclass
Alex Mustard focuses his attention on coral reefs.

Uniek Australisch zeeleven
Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the spotted stingaree.

Diving With… Sheree Marris
PT Hirschfield chats with author and media personality Sheree Marris about bridging gaps between the ocean and the public, plus her latest book on octopus.

Behoud hoek
The efforts of Sea Shepherd Australia’s Shark Defence Campaign to protect Australia’s shark population.

Divers Alert Network
De DAN team recount an incident that showcases the challenges in diagnosing decompression illness.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part two
Don Silcock develops a ‘lust for rust’ when he visit the wreck- diving Mecca of Bikini Atoll.

Octopus – underwater wonders
Sheree Marris focuses on these masters of disguise, mimics and escape artists — unlike anything in the animal kingdom, octopus are the ocean’s ultimate enigma, showcasing an extraordinary diversity that defies the imagination.

Nieuw Zeeland
Maria Kuster explains why the New Zealand Fiordland is so special to her – and invites guest Gene Denton to give his own take on this unique destination.

Extra testen
Adrian Stacey took the Kraken KR-S160 strobes on his assignment to the Philippines to rate and review their performance.

Latest Podcast-aflevering van Scuba Diver Mag
Terug in het water na een slechte duik? #AskMark #scuba

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

Deze week in de podcast: Professionele duikgidsen in de Filipijnen zitten in de problemen na een tip dat sommigen betaling accepteren voor het graveren van namen in koraal, wat ertoe heeft geleid dat de autoriteiten het beloningsbedrag voor informatie over de daders hebben verviervoudigd. LL cool J vertelde onlangs aan de Guardian dat de anamatronische haai in Deep Blue Sea hem bijna had verdronken. En een voormalig marineduiker heeft besloten om als eerste het Engelse kanaal over te zwemmen, op zijn rug.



Gidsen werden betaald om koraal te graffitiën #scuba #nieuws #podcast

